Supreme Court closes pleas against SIR in Tamil Nadu

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court, in its order on Thursday, closed the proceedings on 13 petitions, including one filed by the DMK challenging the Election Commission’s decision to conduct a special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Tamil Nadu.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana took note of the submissions made by lawyer Vivek Singh, appearing for DMK organising secretary R S Bharathi, and disposed of the 13 petitions.

During the hearing on Thursday, Singh submitted that the petitions did not require adjudication in view of the apex court’s judgment on petitions challenging the SIR exercise in Bihar.

Hearing these submissions, the bench allowed the prayers and disposed of all 13 petitions in the issue. On May 27, a Supreme Court bench upheld the EC’s power to conduct the exercise. Citing it as precedent, the court found no ground to keep the TN challenges pending and closed the proceedings.