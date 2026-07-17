Congress gets strategy in place for opposition

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Thursday said that it would oppose the constitutional amendment bills related to delimitation, dismissal of ministers and chief ministers, and other bills on FCRA and Higher Education, during the Monsoon session of Parliament beginning July 20.

The decision was taken at the key strategic meeting, attended by senior Congress leaders, including party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and others. Addressing a press conference after the meeting, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh asserted that the BJP will not secure a two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha.

“We have learnt that the Union Home Minister (Amit Shah) is making efforts to bring back the Delimitation Bill. The government failed to secure a two-thirds majority on 17th April, suffering a significant setback. It now wants to reintroduce the Bill.” This was discussed along with the Constitution amendment bill, which seeks to remove ministers from office for 30 days over serious offenses, he said.

The home minister has “split parties” and is looking to manage a two-thirds majority by “cunningness,” which would be an insult to the Constitution, he said, adding that such a majority would be a “blot on democracy”. “LoP Rahul Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun are in touch with all parties that had supported us on April 16 and 17 in defeating the government’s delimitation bill,” he said.