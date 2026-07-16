Monsoon Session: NDA to chalk out strategy amid fresh push for Delimitation Bill

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the Monsoon session of Parliament beginning July 20, the BJP-led NDA is set to finalise its floor strategy at a meeting of senior alliance ministers chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday, with the government preparing to push a series of key legislations, including a renewed attempt to secure the passage of the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill on delimitation and women's reservation.

According to sources, the meeting will focus on the NDA's legislative agenda, coordination among alliance partners and a unified strategy to counter the Opposition during the session.

Floor leaders of constituent parties are expected to attend ahead of the all-party meeting on July 19, where the government will brief Opposition parties. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also scheduled to chair the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting on July 21.

The strategy meeting assumes significance as the government believes the political arithmetic has improved since the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill failed to secure the required two-thirds majority during Parliament's special session in April.

While the NDA is still believed to be a few MPs short of the constitutional threshold, sources said the ruling alliance is optimistic about securing support from regional parties following recent political realignments.