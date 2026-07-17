Congress leader Pawan Khera meets Sonam Wangchuk at Jantar Mantar, extends support

Congress leader Pawan Khera on Friday met activist Sonam Wangchuk and members of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar, expressing solidarity with their protest over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination.

The CJP has been staging a protest for more than 25 days, seeking the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged paper leaks and examination-related irregularities.

Wangchuk joined the agitation on June 28 and has been on an indefinite fast since then.

The Congress has earlier appealed to Wangchuk to end his hunger strike, citing concerns over his health.

Khera’s visit came a day after former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Samajwadi Party leader Dimple Yadav met Wangchuk and other protesters at the protest site.

Yadav called on the Centre to hold talks with Wangchuk and address the CJP’s demands. She also alleged that the BJP-led Union government had failed to respond despite the ongoing hunger strike and student deaths linked to the alleged NEET paper leak.

Congress general secretary K C Venugopal on Thursday said the party had been demanding Pradhan’s resignation for over a month.