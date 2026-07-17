Gangster Nitish Kaushal arrested in Vermont days after making FBI's most wanted list

The FBI has arrested alleged gangster Nitish Kaushal in Vermont, just days after placing him on its most wanted list as part of a crackdown on a transnational organised crime network.
"Nitish Kaushal has been arrested in Vermont," the FBI said in a post on X on Thursday.
Kaushal, an Indian national, is accused of carrying out violent crimes on behalf of the Bhagwanpuria organised crime group, including kidnappings and assaults, according to the FBI.
The agency had added Kaushal to its most wanted list on Tuesday, alleging his involvement with a transnational criminal organisation linked to murder, kidnapping, drug trafficking, extortion, weapons trafficking, money laundering and human smuggling.
The FBI said the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria Organised Crime Group originated in Punjab and operated in California's Central District as well as other locations.
A federal arrest warrant against Kaushal was issued by the US District Court for the Central District of California in Los Angeles on June 25 after he was charged with conspiracy under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act.
The arrest follows Operation Hard Ball, a coordinated international enforcement drive targeting gangs. The operation included raids and other law enforcement actions across the US, Canada and Europe, reflecting increased international efforts to dismantle transnational criminal syndicates with roots in India.
(With inputs from PTI)