Gangster Nitish Kaushal arrested in Vermont days after making FBI's most wanted list

The FBI has arrested alleged gangster Nitish Kaushal in Vermont, just days after placing him on its most wanted list as part of a crackdown on a transnational organised crime network.

"Nitish Kaushal has been arrested in Vermont," the FBI said in a post on X on Thursday.

Kaushal, an Indian national, is accused of carrying out violent crimes on behalf of the Bhagwanpuria organised crime group, including kidnappings and assaults, according to the FBI.