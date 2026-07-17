Navy’s operational MH-60R sub-hunter chopper fleet set to touch 18 as three Romeos arrive from US

NEW DELHI: The Indian Navy’s submarine-hunting chopper fleet is finally getting a much needed shot in the arm, with three MH-60R 'Romeo' multi-role helicopters, until now parked in the US for training Indian aircrews, flying home at a time when Chinese submarines are increasingly prowling the Indian Ocean and Pakistan is readying its new Chinese-built AIP (Air Independent Propulsion) equipped Hangor-class subs.

One of the Lockheed Martin-Sikorsky helicopters touched down at Kochi last week, while two more are slated to arrive this week, the US Embassy said on Friday. Once documentation and validation checks are completed, the choppers will be inducted into the Navy over the coming days.

"Another MH-60R Seahawk naval helicopter touched down on Indian shores! Developed by @LockheedMartin, this highly equipped helicopter was delivered to the @IndianNavy at Kochi last week, with two more arriving this week. Thrilled to see the U.S.-India defense partnership growing stronger," the embassy posted on X.

US envoy Gor called it “excellent news” for the growing bilateral defence partnership and maritime security in the Indo-Pacific.