PM Modi flags off India's first hydrogen-powered train from Haryana, launches Rs 15,000 crore projects

CHANDUGARH: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today flagged off India's first hydrogen-powered train connecting Jind and Sonepat from the Jind railway station, marking a major milestone in the country's push towards clean and sustainable rail transport.

India joined a select group of countries, such as Germany, Japan, China and the US that are exploring the use of hydrogen for cleaner rail transportation. Modi also laid the foundation stone for various development projects worth Rs 15,000 crore in Haryana.

Addressing the public gathering after the flagging off of the train, Modi said, "If we take a look at the history of railways, we find that the hallmark of 19th-century railways was the steam engine. The 20th century's hallmark became diesel- and electricity-powered trains, and now the 21st-century railway is hydrogen-powered."

"Today, Jind has become a picture of the BJP-NDA's model of good governance. Over the past few years, the entire state of Haryana has embarked on a new path of development. Today's programme is infusing new energy into this mission of the BJP's 'double-engine' government," he said.

Calling the launch of the hydrogen-powered train a historic milestone, Modi said the project had secured Jind and Haryana a permanent place in India's railway history.

"Today, the name of Jind and Haryana has been etched into the pages of history. From here, the country has received its first hydrogen train. Just as we remember that India's first train ran between Bombay and Thane, the names of Jind, Sonipat and Haryana will now be remembered whenever hydrogen trains are discussed," he said.

He said that nearly 99 per cent of India's railway network has been electrified over the past 12 years.

Modi mentioned the conflict in the Gulf region and the Strait of Hormuz and its impact on India's crucial imports.

"Had this situation arisen before 2014, our railways would have been completely paralysed," he said, adding that a large part of the Indian Railways' fleet used to run on diesel.

Recalling his long association with the region, Modi said that visiting Jind brought back memories from the early days of his organisational work.

"For me, coming to Jind is like opening a window to old memories. Several decades ago, I first came to Jind for organisational work, and the affection and love you all gave me then is something I have not forgotten to this day."