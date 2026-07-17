PM Modi flags off India's first hydrogen-powered train from Haryana, launches Rs 15,000 crore projects

CHANDUGARH: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today flagged off India's first hydrogen-powered train connecting Jind and Sonepat from the Jind railway station, marking a major milestone in the country's push towards clean and sustainable rail transport.
India joined a select group of countries, such as Germany, Japan, China and the US that are exploring the use of hydrogen for cleaner rail transportation. Modi also laid the foundation stone for various development projects worth Rs 15,000 crore in Haryana.
Addressing the public gathering after the flagging off of the train, Modi said, "If we take a look at the history of railways, we find that the hallmark of 19th-century railways was the steam engine. The 20th century's hallmark became diesel- and electricity-powered trains, and now the 21st-century railway is hydrogen-powered."
"Today, Jind has become a picture of the BJP-NDA's model of good governance. Over the past few years, the entire state of Haryana has embarked on a new path of development. Today's programme is infusing new energy into this mission of the BJP's 'double-engine' government," he said.
Calling the launch of the hydrogen-powered train a historic milestone, Modi said the project had secured Jind and Haryana a permanent place in India's railway history.
"Today, the name of Jind and Haryana has been etched into the pages of history. From here, the country has received its first hydrogen train. Just as we remember that India's first train ran between Bombay and Thane, the names of Jind, Sonipat and Haryana will now be remembered whenever hydrogen trains are discussed," he said.
He said that nearly 99 per cent of India's railway network has been electrified over the past 12 years.
Modi mentioned the conflict in the Gulf region and the Strait of Hormuz and its impact on India's crucial imports.
"Had this situation arisen before 2014, our railways would have been completely paralysed," he said, adding that a large part of the Indian Railways' fleet used to run on diesel.
Recalling his long association with the region, Modi said that visiting Jind brought back memories from the early days of his organisational work.
"For me, coming to Jind is like opening a window to old memories. Several decades ago, I first came to Jind for organisational work, and the affection and love you all gave me then is something I have not forgotten to this day."
During the event, PM Modi also handed over symbolic keys to beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin and said Jind was becoming a picture of the NDA's governance through the Centre's development initiatives.
Modi promised athletes all possible facilities, saying India is preparing to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games and also aspires to host the Olympic Games in 2036.
Modi also struck an emotional chord with the audience when he remarked that while the city's famous ghee and ghevar have remained unchanged over the years, its attitude (tevar) has transformed.
"I have visited Jind for years. Jind's ghee and ghevar haven't changed, but its tevar has changed," he said, drawing applause from the gathering.
By saying Jind's "tevar" has changed, Modi suggested that the region has embraced a forward-looking approach, backing growth, modernisation and improved connectivity while preserving its cultural identity.
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw described the launch as a historic technological milestone, saying India now possesses the complete technology required to develop hydrogen-powered trains.
Modi also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for development projects worth around Rs 14,700 crore in Jind in the presence of Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. Among the key projects, he dedicated to the nation and laid the foundation stone for National Highway projects worth over Rs 12,470 crore in Haryana.
The train has 10 coaches, making it one of the largest hydrogen-powered passenger trains in the world, as most hydrogen trains currently operating globally have only two to four coaches and primarily serve short regional routes. Also, the country's largest railway hydrogen storage and refuelling facility has been established at Jind.
People, including a large number of women, reached the HUDA Ground, three kilometres away from the Jind railway station, to attend the rally after the flagging off ceremony. Many women were seen singing traditional songs to welcome what they described as the "train that runs on water" while also singing songs in praise of the Prime Minister. Meanwhile, many youngsters carried hand-drawn sketches and portraits of Modi in both black-and-white and colour.
The indigenous fuel-cell-based Distributed Power Rolling Stock (DPRS) has a 1,200-KW propulsion system, and this 10-coach train will run on the 89-km Jind-Sonepat dedicated section with a maximum speed of 75 kilometres per hour. However, it has been designed for a top speed of 110 kmph.
Following successful trials on the Jind-Sonepat section last year, the Railway Board approved the hydrogen-powered train on May 22. The train consists of two Hydrogen Driving Power Cars (DPCs) and eight Trailer Coaches (TCs) that can accommodate around 2,600 passengers. Each DPC houses fuel cells, lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries and hydrogen storage cylinders.
The train will cover 12 stations, including Jind City, Pandu Pindara, Lalit Khera, Bhambeva, Ishapur Kheri, Butana, Khandrai, Gohana, Rabhra, Lath, Mohana Haryana and Barwasni.
The country's largest railway hydrogen storage and refuelling facility has been established at Jind. The indigenous facility stores nearly 3,000 kg of hydrogen at a time and will support hydrogen-powered train operations. The Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) has granted a licence for filling and storage of Compressed Hydrogen Gas (CHG) in a Hydrogen Storage System from the Hydrogen Generation Unit.
The hydrogen ecosystem has been designed in accordance with internationally accepted standards. These include NFPA-2 (National Fire Protection Association) and ISO (International Organisation for Standardisation) 19880 Series.
The entire system underwent an independent third-party safety assessment. It was carried out by TÜV SÜD, Germany, one of the world's leading technical inspection and certification agencies. The safety sensors, including hydrogen leak detectors and flame detectors installed at the hydrogen production, storage and dispensing facility, will be regularly inspected and cleaned to prevent dust accumulation and ensure safe operation.
The hydrogen-powered train is expected to be significantly quieter than conventional diesel trains while reducing dependence on fossil fuels. To ensure safe operations, it is equipped with advanced safety features, including hydrogen leak detectors, flame detectors and continuous monitoring systems.
It was in 2020-21 that the Railways conceived the idea of running 35 hydrogen trains under "Hydrogen for Heritage" at an estimated cost of Rs 80 crore per train and ground infrastructure of Rs 70 crore per route on various heritage or hill routes.