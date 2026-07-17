PM Modi launches Rs 4,736 crore development projects in Chandigarh; inaugurates PGIMER facilities

CHANDIGARH: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth Rs 4,736 crore in Chandigarh, aimed at strengthening road connectivity, healthcare and educational infrastructure, while highlighting the city's role as a regional healthcare hub and a model of planned development.
Addressing a public meeting at the Punjab Engineering College here after rolling out the development projects, Modi described Chandigarh as a benchmark for planned urban growth and said the city has remained a priority for the NDA government.
"It is a matter of great joy for me to be among all of you today. Chandigarh is not just a city; it has long been a model of development for India. It is known for its planned development, better lifestyle and ease of living. Chandigarh is also recognised for its excellent healthcare facilities. Above all, it is blessed by Maa Chandi. That is why the development of Chandigarh has always been a priority for the NDA government," he said.
Highlighting the NDA government's focus on Chandigarh, Modi said that the Union government had prioritised the city's development through major infrastructure and governance initiatives. He said Chandigarh occupies a strategic position in the region, linking Haryana, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, and its growth benefits people beyond the Union Territory. Modi further said that the city's development also serves residents of Jammu and Kashmir by strengthening access to key public services.
Recalling the healthcare ecosystem of Chandigarh, Modi said that he regularly visited the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGI) when he stayed in the city, as patients from Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Haryana frequently came there for treatment.
"I remember visiting PGI Chandigarh in 2015 to attend its convocation ceremony. I am delighted that today, even though virtually, I have the opportunity to reconnect with many of my old colleagues there," he said.
He said PGI had significantly expanded its capabilities over the past decade and praised its management, faculty and young doctors for their contribution to healthcare.
Modi added that health services are no longer a privilege in India; health services have now become a part of citizens' rights.
He also referred to reforms in the criminal justice system, saying the country replaced the colonial-era penal laws with the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and noted that its implementation began from Chandigarh.
"We replaced the penal code with the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Over the past few years, projects such as the Integrated Command and Control Centre, smart traffic management, smart parking and digital governance have helped transform Chandigarh into a high-tech city. More than Rs 2,500 crore has been spent under this mission," Modi said.
Modi lauded retired IPS officer and social worker Inderjit Singh Sidhu, who was honoured with the Padma Shri earlier this year for his contribution to cleanliness in Chandigarh. He noted that the former DIG has the reputation of the "broom man".
He also announced the expansion of advanced healthcare infrastructure at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER). Modi said that the expansion of advanced healthcare facilities at PGIMER Chandigarh, including the Advanced Neurosciences Centre, Advanced Mother and Child Centre, and Critical Care Hospital Block, will improve treatment for lakhs of people.
Earlier, Punjab Governor and Administrator of Chandigarh Gulab Chand Kataria felicitated PM Modi. Union Health Minister J P Nadda, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Congress Member of Parliament from Chandigarh Manish Tewari were also present on the stage.
Modi inaugurated the Advanced Mother and Child Centre and the Advanced Neurosciences Centre at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER), which is equipped with 300 beds and state-of-the-art medical facilities.
The Advanced Mother and Child Centre is expected to strengthen maternal and child healthcare services and benefit thousands of families across the region. The Advanced Neurosciences Centre will provide integrated services in neurology, neurosurgery, neuro-critical care and advanced diagnostic facilities under one roof. It will ensure timely and world-class treatment for patients suffering from complex neurological disorders while strengthening medical research, education and training in neurosciences.
He also laid the foundation stone of a 150-bed state-of-the-art Critical Care Block under the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM) at PGIMER.
Traffic restrictions around Punjab Engineering College, where Modi inaugurated and announced key projects this afternoon, caused inconvenience to commuters.