PM Modi launches Rs 4,736 crore development projects in Chandigarh; inaugurates PGIMER facilities

CHANDIGARH: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth Rs 4,736 crore in Chandigarh, aimed at strengthening road connectivity, healthcare and educational infrastructure, while highlighting the city's role as a regional healthcare hub and a model of planned development.

Addressing a public meeting at the Punjab Engineering College here after rolling out the development projects, Modi described Chandigarh as a benchmark for planned urban growth and said the city has remained a priority for the NDA government.

"It is a matter of great joy for me to be among all of you today. Chandigarh is not just a city; it has long been a model of development for India. It is known for its planned development, better lifestyle and ease of living. Chandigarh is also recognised for its excellent healthcare facilities. Above all, it is blessed by Maa Chandi. That is why the development of Chandigarh has always been a priority for the NDA government," he said.

Highlighting the NDA government's focus on Chandigarh, Modi said that the Union government had prioritised the city's development through major infrastructure and governance initiatives. He said Chandigarh occupies a strategic position in the region, linking Haryana, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, and its growth benefits people beyond the Union Territory. Modi further said that the city's development also serves residents of Jammu and Kashmir by strengthening access to key public services.

Recalling the healthcare ecosystem of Chandigarh, Modi said that he regularly visited the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGI) when he stayed in the city, as patients from Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Haryana frequently came there for treatment.

"I remember visiting PGI Chandigarh in 2015 to attend its convocation ceremony. I am delighted that today, even though virtually, I have the opportunity to reconnect with many of my old colleagues there," he said.

He said PGI had significantly expanded its capabilities over the past decade and praised its management, faculty and young doctors for their contribution to healthcare.

Modi added that health services are no longer a privilege in India; health services have now become a part of citizens' rights.

He also referred to reforms in the criminal justice system, saying the country replaced the colonial-era penal laws with the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and noted that its implementation began from Chandigarh.