RSS office attack in Ranchi: NIA uses crane to enter accused’s residence during raid

RANCHI: In a significant move, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday conducted raids at five locations in Lohardaga, simultaneously, as part of its investigation into the petrol bomb attack on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) office in Ranchi.

The searches, which began around 4 am, were conducted with assistance from the local police amid heightened security measures across the area.

Interestingly, the NIA sleuths had to use a crane provided by the electricity department to enter the house of the prime accused, Aman Ansari, who is currently in judicial custody.

Officials reportedly attempted to enter the house initially through the main entrance, but when the door was not opened from inside, the officers used the crane to reach the upper floor and gain entry before conducting a thorough search of the premises.

Last week, the agency conducted coordinated searches at 20 locations across multiple States as part of the same investigation, intensifying its crackdown on those allegedly involved in planning and executing the attack.