Petrol bombs hurled over RSS office in Ranchi, probe underway

RANCHI: In an attempt to damage the RSS office in Ranchi, petrol bombs were hurled on its premises by two unidentified persons early in the morning on Wednesday.
According to the police, two miscreants tried to throw petrol-filled sauce bottles into the RSS office premises late Tuesday night. However, both bottles fell just before reaching the boundary wall. The RSS office sustained no damage in the incident.
Meanwhile, Ranchi police have launched a search for the attackers involved in the incident. Ranchi City SP Paras Rana said that an investigation has been initiated in this regard and process of identifying the miscreants has been started.
“Preliminary information indicates that two youths were involved in the incident. Several teams, including the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) unit, have been deployed to investigate the matter,” said the City SP. They have obtained the CCTV footage showing two attackers attempting to hurl petrol bombs at the RSS office, he added.
According to City SP, when the first bottle was thrown, the burning fuse fell on the ground, rendering the petrol bomb ineffective. A second petrol bomb was then thrown, but it failed to reach the office building, he said.
Investigation revealed that chili sauce bottles had been used as improvised containers for the petrol bombs.
Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth, BJP leader Babulal Marandi and several other BJP MLAs and party workers reached RSS office to take stock of the situation.
BJP leaders have raised questions regarding the law-and-order situation in the capital. They have demanded an impartial investigation into the entire matter and the immediate arrest of the perpetrators.
Leader of Opposition Babulal Marandi said the matter had been brought to the notice of the district administration and they have sought strict action against those involved in it.
“At around 12:36 am, two men threw petrol bombs at the RSS office. They came by car with motorbikes accompanying them. This is a serious matter because. It was preparation for a bigger incident. We have spoken to the DC and SSP on it, asking them to take strict action against those involved in it,” said Marandi.
Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth described the incident as very serious. He noted that had the attack succeeded, office officials could have been caught in the blast. He stated that he has spoken to the DGP about the matter, emphasizing the need for a thorough investigation to ensure the case is solved as quickly as possible.