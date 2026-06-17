Petrol bombs hurled over RSS office in Ranchi, probe underway

RANCHI: In an attempt to damage the RSS office in Ranchi, petrol bombs were hurled on its premises by two unidentified persons early in the morning on Wednesday.

According to the police, two miscreants tried to throw petrol-filled sauce bottles into the RSS office premises late Tuesday night. However, both bottles fell just before reaching the boundary wall. The RSS office sustained no damage in the incident.

Meanwhile, Ranchi police have launched a search for the attackers involved in the incident. Ranchi City SP Paras Rana said that an investigation has been initiated in this regard and process of identifying the miscreants has been started.

“Preliminary information indicates that two youths were involved in the incident. Several teams, including the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) unit, have been deployed to investigate the matter,” said the City SP. They have obtained the CCTV footage showing two attackers attempting to hurl petrol bombs at the RSS office, he added.

According to City SP, when the first bottle was thrown, the burning fuse fell on the ground, rendering the petrol bomb ineffective. A second petrol bomb was then thrown, but it failed to reach the office building, he said.

Investigation revealed that chili sauce bottles had been used as improvised containers for the petrol bombs.