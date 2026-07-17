SC permits release of animated film ‘Mahaprabhu Jagannath’ after Rath Yatra festivities

The Supreme Court on Friday allowed the all-India release of the animated film ‘Mahaprabhu Jagannath’ on or after July 28, after the conclusion of Lord Jagannath Yatra festivities.

A bench of Justices BV Nagarathna and R Mahadevan noted that the animated movie was based on a web series that had already been released on YouTube and that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) had granted clearance for its screening.

The producers of the film had approached the Supreme Court challenging an order of the Orissa High Court that restrained Ele Animations Pvt Ltd from releasing the movie, which was scheduled to hit theatres on Friday.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the State, said, “The Yatra has commenced on Thursday in Odisha and other parts of the country.”

The High Court had earlier observed that objections raised over the portrayal of Lord Jagannath in the film required detailed judicial scrutiny before the movie could be exhibited.

The interim order was passed while hearing a public interest litigation filed by Mahesh Kumar Sahu of Angul, along with Dr Pramod Kumar Acharya of Puri and Umashankar Acharya of Nimapada.

The petition sought cancellation of the film’s certification by the CBFC and directions to restrain its public screening in Odisha.

The petitioners objected to the film’s fictional depiction of Lord Jagannath’s childhood, dialogues and battle sequences, claiming that they were contrary to references in the Skanda Purana, Brahma Purana and long-standing temple traditions.

(With inputs from PTI)