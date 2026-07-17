Supreme Court express concern over third language in ninth Class

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday expressed serious concern over the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)’s decision to introduce a third language in Class 9, observing that it would add to students’ stress with the Board examinations just a year away.
“Ninth standard is stressful. Why do you introduce a new language in 9th?” Justice B V Nagarathna said. She suggested the third language be introduced from Class 6 to give students more time to adapt.
The bench, also comprising Justice R Mahadevan, made the remarks during the hearing of an appeal by the Tamil Nadu government against a Madras High Court order directing it establish Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas in every district.
During the hearing, the topic of CBSE schools came up. In response to a query by Justice Nagarathna, a counsel informed the court third-language is compulsory in CBSE schools from the 9th standard.
To this, Justice Nagarathna said it could be stressful for higher secondary students.
SC: Decide on Navodaya schools in TN in 6 weeks
The Supreme Court on Thursday questioned the Tamil Nadu government’s resistance to the Madras HC’s directive to set up Navodaya schools in the state.
“You must have Navodaya schools,” said Justice B V Nagarathna.
The bench, comprising Justice R Mahadevan, asked the state government not to reject central schemes merely because they originate from the Centre.
“The Central government will make all the expenditure. You have to make available only the land. All other states, Navodaya schools are there. Why are you depriving Tamil Nadu? Don’t have this attitude ‘because Navodaya school is by union government, why should we have it?’,” Justice Nagarathna asked.
The remarks came during the hearing of an appeal by the state government against a Madras High Court order directing it to set up Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas in every district.
“Talks are going on at the moment. So we don’t want to say anything at this point,” the Tamil Nadu government counsel informed the court.
The bench granted the state government six weeks to decide on establishing Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas in the state.
The bench also allowed six weeks’ time to obtain instructions on identifying land for the schools, and posted the matter for further hearing in the second week of August.
“Let them get instructions. A different government is there now... We don’t know what their policy is. You may have your education system etc but don’t prevent central government schools in Tamil Nadu,” Justice Nagarathna said.
The court adjourned the matter following a request by the Tamil Nadu government and posted the matter for August 11.