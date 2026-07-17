Supreme Court express concern over third language in ninth Class

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday expressed serious concern over the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)’s decision to introduce a third language in Class 9, observing that it would add to students’ stress with the Board examinations just a year away.

“Ninth standard is stressful. Why do you introduce a new language in 9th?” Justice B V Nagarathna said. She suggested the third language be introduced from Class 6 to give students more time to adapt.

The bench, also comprising Justice R Mahadevan, made the remarks during the hearing of an appeal by the Tamil Nadu government against a Madras High Court order directing it establish Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas in every district.

During the hearing, the topic of CBSE schools came up. In response to a query by Justice Nagarathna, a counsel informed the court third-language is compulsory in CBSE schools from the 9th standard.

To this, Justice Nagarathna said it could be stressful for higher secondary students.

SC: Decide on Navodaya schools in TN in 6 weeks

The Supreme Court on Thursday questioned the Tamil Nadu government’s resistance to the Madras HC’s directive to set up Navodaya schools in the state.

“You must have Navodaya schools,” said Justice B V Nagarathna.