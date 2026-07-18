Badrinath donation theft case: SIT seeks 32 days of missing CCTV footage after ex-officer's arrest

DEHRADUN: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged theft and misappropriation of donations at the Badrinath temple in Uttarakhand has intensified its investigation on Saturday, after arresting former temple officer Rajendra Chauhan a day earlier.

Police said CCTV footage allegedly showed Chauhan "repeatedly slipping bundles of currency notes into his pockets" inside the offerings-counting room. He was questioned at length before being taken into custody and produced before a court.

Temple sources said the SIT also recovered foreign currency, saffron and other articles during questioning and searches. However, investigators have yet to officially confirm the seizures or establish any link between them and the alleged irregularities.

Chauhan's arrest marks a fresh turn in the case following the earlier arrest of Pramod Nautiyal.

Sources said the available footage had revealed several "suspicious activities", prompting investigators to examine the role of other employees posted in the counting room.

The investigation has also raised questions over missing CCTV footage. Sources said the temple committee had initially indicated that recordings covering 45 days were available, but the SIT has so far received footage covering only 13 days.

Police sources said, "Efforts are under way to secure the remaining 32 days of recordings and recover the missing data."

Investigators believe the complete footage could provide crucial evidence and expose the possible involvement of more people.