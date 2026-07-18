CBSE Class 10 second board results out; over 59% students improve scores

The CBSE on Saturday declared the results of its Class 10 second board examinations, with the overall pass percentage rising to 96.78 per cent, officials said.

The pass percentage in the first edition stood at 93.6 per cent. The revised figure of 96.78 per cent reflects the combined outcome of both examinations, officials added.

"Over 6.63 lakh candidates appeared for the second edition of the board exams, out of which more than 5.13 lakh appeared for improvement. Over 59 per cent of candidates improved their performance as compared to the main exam," CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said.

More than 1.49 lakh candidates appeared in the compartment category, of whom over 52 per cent cleared the examination, Bhardwaj said.

In line with the recommendations of the National Education Policy 2020, the CBSE introduced two board examinations for Class 10 from 2026.

The main examination was conducted from February 17 to March 11, followed by the second examination from May 15 to May 21.

The second examination gave eligible students an opportunity to improve their performance, with the better of the two scores being considered for the final result.

(With inputs from PTI)