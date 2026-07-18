ED chargesheets self-styled godman Ashok Kharat in money laundering case

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a chargesheet against self-styled godman Ashok Kharat, who also went by the aliases Captain and Bondhu Baba, his wife Kalpana Kharat and four others in a money laundering case, the agency said on Saturday.

Kharat was arrested on May 19 under Section 19 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and remains in judicial custody.

According to ED officials, the agency has so far attached, seized or frozen assets worth around Rs 37 crore. These include immovable properties worth Rs 19 crore and assets worth Rs 18 crore, including bank lockers and vehicles seized during raids conducted in April and May at multiple locations linked to Kharat and his associates.

The investigation was launched after several FIRs were registered at the Sarkar Wada, Shirdi, Sinnar and Rahata police stations in Maharashtra.

Investigators alleged that Kharat exploited devotees' religious beliefs by coercing them into handing over money and property in the name of special rituals, promises of curing ailments, warding off bad luck and improving business fortunes, amounting to cheating, extortion and criminal intimidation.

The federal agency further alleged that Kharat misrepresented himself as a divine figure, claiming to be an incarnation of Lord Shiva to gain the trust of followers.

Investigators said the proceeds were funnelled through two cooperative credit societies with the help of an employee who allegedly enabled the fraudulent operation of multiple accounts.

Cash was also allegedly routed through benami accounts using large deposits and subsequent withdrawals, including maturity proceeds from investments.

Officials said the funds were either parked with close associates or used to purchase properties in Nashik, Ahmednagar, Solapur, Pune and Mumbai in the names of Kharat's family members.

Kharat was first arrested by the Nashik Police on March 18 after a married woman accused him of repeatedly raping her over a period of three years.