Self-styled godman Ashok Kharat sexually exploited women with 'divine power', 'death threats': SIT

MUMBAI: Self-styled godman-cum-astrologer Ashok Kharat allegedly sexually exploited women by claiming that he possessed "divine power" and would use it to cause the death of their family members or defame them if they speak against them, the special investigation team (SIT) probing cases against him said.

Tejasvi Satpute, who heads the SIT constituted by the Maharashtra government, said that 12 FIRs have been registered against Kharat. While eight cases are related to sexual assault, four are linked to financial fraud and cheating. Satpute said the SIT has formed a special 24-member team to investigate cases against Kharat.

The SIT is probing nine cases while two were proved by the Ahilya Nagar police station, and one case by the Nasik police.

The cases against Kharat have been registered under the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice, other inhuman, evil, Aghori, and black magic act 2013, Maharashtra Money Lending (regulations) act 2014, and the Economic Offences Act.

The SIT has recorded statements of 30 witnesses and victims so far, Satpute added.

"During questioning, it came to light that the accused exploited the faith of victims and their families.