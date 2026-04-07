Self-styled godman Ashok Kharat sexually exploited women with 'divine power', 'death threats': SIT

MUMBAI: Self-styled godman-cum-astrologer Ashok Kharat allegedly sexually exploited women by claiming that he possessed "divine power" and would use it to cause the death of their family members or defame them if they speak against them, the special investigation team (SIT) probing cases against him said.
Tejasvi Satpute, who heads the SIT constituted by the Maharashtra government, said that 12 FIRs have been registered against Kharat. While eight cases are related to sexual assault, four are linked to financial fraud and cheating. Satpute said the SIT has formed a special 24-member team to investigate cases against Kharat.
The SIT is probing nine cases while two were proved by the Ahilya Nagar police station, and one case by the Nasik police.
The cases against Kharat have been registered under the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice, other inhuman, evil, Aghori, and black magic act 2013, Maharashtra Money Lending (regulations) act 2014, and the Economic Offences Act.
The SIT has recorded statements of 30 witnesses and victims so far, Satpute added.
"During questioning, it came to light that the accused exploited the faith of victims and their families.
By instilling fear of death in the victim's family members and using items like stones, tamarind seeds, and conducting rituals, he extorted money from them," Satpute told reporters.
She added, "He also claimed that he is an incarnation of God, and has divine power, and used to fool people by showing some tricks... Later, they were sexually exploited,” Satpute said."Kharat used the pretence of possessing divine powers to spread superstition in society," she added.
She said that there are women who came forward and registered cases against the accused, but many have yet to come forward.
"The SIT's cyber team has removed 4,650 links related to objectionable videos of victims, which were uploaded on various social media platforms.
451 accounts that repeatedly posted objectionable content on social media have been permanently deleted," she said.
Police registered two cases in connection with the circulation of objectionable videos and arrested six individuals, added Satpute. She said that the SIT has formed a four-member cyber team to monitor social media and delete videos of the victims with the accused.
During the interrogation, Ashok Kharar claimed that he did not force any women or individuals; they acted voluntarily and, therefore, he should not be held responsible for their actions.
“Kharar claimed that he did not use any black magic but the scientific tricks, but people pursued it as black magic and believed so; it's not his fault. He had no repentance over his disgraceful act,” said a person privy to the development.
Kharat was arrested in March after a married woman accused him of raping her repeatedly over three years.
A subsequent probe uncovered a host of crimes, including sexual assault and financial irregularities linked to land and other properties.
After his arrest, photos of Kharat with prominent politicians went viral, causing a political firestorm in the state.