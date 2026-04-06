ED launches probe into hawala racket run by fraud godman Ashok Kharat

MUMBAI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has initiated a probe into the money laundering racket run by fraud godman Ashok Kharat by tracing the money trail.

Ashok Kharat was arrested in 12 cases, which include sexually exploiting 150 women and allegedly running the money laundering–hawala network from Dubai to Australia by parking politicians, bureaucrats, and businessmen's dirty money through his temple trust.

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis confirmed the development of ED action in the Ashok Kharat case. “The in-depth probe has been carried out in the Ashok Kharat case, where no one will be spared. The financial transaction of Ashok Kharat will also be probed. The ED has sought all information, and that also initiated the probe in this case as well,” CM Fadnavis said.

The CDR revealed that the accused made had calls to overseas countries including Dubai, Australia, Qatar, the Virgin Islands, and Chrisman Island, which are known as safe zones to park the ill-gotten money.

In a special investigation team (SIT) probe, it was revealed that Kharat and his family members had more than 100 banks accounts with multiple PAN and Aadhar cards.