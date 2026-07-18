Mere swear words in public do not amount to obscenity, says Supreme Court

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday held that the use of swear words and vulgar expletives in a public place cannot by itself be treated as obscenity under Section 294(b) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

A Bench of Justice Sanjay Karol and Justice Vipul M Pancholi made the observation while partly allowing an appeal filed by a 70-year-old Tamil Nadu man convicted in a case arising from a land dispute.

"The test to determine whether the words complained of are obscene or not is to see whether the words are lascivious, appeal to prurient interests and have the tendency to deprave and corrupt the impressionable minds. Further, it must also be shown that the use of such words has caused annoyance to others. Unless presence of essential ingredients is established, the offence of obscenity cannot be said to be made out," the court said.

The Bench said that while such language may be uncivil or distasteful, it does not automatically attract criminal liability for obscenity.

Clarifying the distinction between obscenity and vulgarity, the court said an expression must be lascivious, appeal to prurient interest and have the tendency to deprave and corrupt susceptible minds to qualify as obscene.

"Obscenity is distinct from 'vulgarity', 'abuse' and 'profanity' in law. Mere swear words, profanities and vulgar expletives, however uncivil they may be, cannot be equated with obscenity."