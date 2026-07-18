'Must be rebuilt from scratch': Rahul Gandhi calls for overhaul of education system for students' safety

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday called for a complete overhaul of the country's education system, saying it should provide children with a safe, stress-free environment and ensure parents' sacrifices are rewarded.

Gandhi shared on X a video clip from his last evening's 'Chhatron ki Goonj' rally in Dehradun. Gandhi had called on stage Rajesh Kumar, father of Riya Kumari who committed suicide after the cancellation of NEET-UG in May over allegations of paper leak.

In his post in Hindi on X, Gandhi said, "Riya's father, Rajesh ji, was so shattered by the loss of his daughter that it brought tears to the eyes of everyone who saw him. This is not the pain of just one family; the paper leak has snatched children away from many such families."

Behind every name, there is a mother and a father, for whom there is no longer a tomorrow, the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha said.

"This system must be rebuilt from scratch -- creating an environment where children find safety instead of stress, and where parents reap the rewards of their sacrifices, not tears," Gandhi said.