Police action against Wangchuk, Dipke sparks student protests, draws Opposition criticism

Student organisations hit the streets in protest and Opposition parties slammed the Centre after Delhi Police removed climate activist Sonam Wangchuk from his protest site at Jantar Mantar on Saturday morning.

Members of the left-wing student organisations, including All India Students Federation (AISF), the Students' Federation of India (SFI) and All India Students' Association (AISA), joined a protest organised by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

The protestors have been demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan after the NEET paper leak fiasco. The joint demonstration witnessed students and political activists raising slogans and carrying placards to press their various demands.

A heavy deployment of Delhi Police personnel was seen at the protest site as the protesters were asked to vacate the area.

As this happened, the student protestors formed a human chain to protect other activists sitting on hunger strike, including Neha Bora, a PhD scholar from JNU, from police action.

Meanwhile, organisers said that the health of three student activists on an indefinite hunger strike has deteriorated as their protest entered its 21st day. They alleged that the Delhi Police attempted to detain them from the protest site.

Neha alleged that around 7 am on Saturday, "Some people in plain clothes entered the stage area", following which Wangchuk was "forcibly taken away" by police in the name of providing medical attention.

She further alleged that police personnel attempted to enter the tent where the three fasting activists were staying and tried to detain them.

"They could not detain us due to the presence of a large number of volunteers," she claimed, adding that the protest would continue until Pradhan resigns.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke has announced a hunger strike after Delhi police began removing protestors at Jantar Mantar after climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was taken to a hospital on the 21st day of his hunger strike.

This comes after Wangchuk was taken away to Safdarjung Hospital by Delhi Police this morning after completing 20 days of his hunger strike. The development came two days ahead of a proposed march to Parliament on July 20 by Wangchuk and his supporters.