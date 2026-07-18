CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke starts indefinite hunger strike; July 20 march to 'proceed as planned'

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Saturday announced an indefinite hunger strike, hours after the Delhi Police "forcefully took away" activist Sonam Wangchuk from the protest site in Jantar Mantar.

"Abhijeet Dipke sits on an indefinite hunger strike. The ‘Chalo Sansad’ march on 20 July will proceed as planned," the CJP said in a post on X.

In a separate post from his account, Abhijeet said, "I am starting an indefinite hunger strike beginning right now".

The development comes after the Delhi Police on Saturday morning cracked down on the protesters at Jantar Mantar and shifted Sonam Wangchuk to the Safdarjung Hospital.

In a statement, Delhi Police said Wangchuk was shifted for "essential medical care" following expert medical advice and in compliance with the high court's orders.

The police also appealed to the protesters to end their agitation, saying they should peacefully vacate the protest site at the earliest.

Soon after the police action, Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijit Dipke alleged that the protesters were subjected to a police crackdown.