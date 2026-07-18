Protests and internet blackouts grip J&K’s Doda and Kishtwar after fatal police firing incident

A partial shutdown disrupted normal life in the twin district headquarters of Doda and Kishtwar in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, as widespread protests erupted following the death of a 30-year-old man in alleged police firing.

In an effort to control the escalating unrest and prevent the mobilization of crowds, authorities extended a complete suspension of mobile internet services across Doda district for a second day. Meanwhile, internet speeds were intentionally throttled in Kishtwar as security forces and paramilitary units deployed in large numbers.

Aarif Hussain, a resident of Cheeka village, was killed during a firing incident in the Jaie area of Bhaderwah on Friday.

Police claim the firing took place after he allegedly attempted to snatch a service rifle from a policeman during a scuffle.

Three personnel of the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police were also injured in the incident.

Locals, however, rejected the police's version and staged a massive protest in Bhaderwah during Hussain's funeral on Friday.

They demanded a CBI probe and strict action against the guilty.