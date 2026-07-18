SC seeks govt reply for bill on women's quota

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday sought the Centre’s response on a PIL seeking enforcement of the Women’s Reservation Act before the 2029 Lok Sabha elections, without waiting for a new census and delimitation.

Justices BV Nagarathna and R Mahadevan issued a notice in the petition filed by Yogamaya MG. The PIL argues that the Constitution (128th Amendment) Act, 2023, remains inoperative as its implementation is linked to the first census after its enactment and the delimitation that follows. It urges the Court to direct the government to implement reservation using 2001 or 2011 census data.

The petitioner says deferring implementation indefinitely will deprive women of representation even in 2029. The plea was filed in light of Parliament’s rejection of the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026.