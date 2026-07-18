SC takes suo motu cognisance of access to life-saving medicines

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday took suo motu cognisance of the issue of access to life-saving medicines after noting the prolonged pendency of a petition before the Kerala High Court concerning the affordability of patented cancer drugs.

A bench of CJI Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana—after registering the suo motu case—issued notice to the Union of India (UOI) and sought a reply in the matter. The bench also requested the CJI of the Kerala High Court to ensure expeditious disposal of the writ petition which has remained pending for over four years. “Several times it has been adjourned,” the CJI said at the outset, adding that the bench will request the High Court to decide the matter expeditiously.

Advocate Aljo Joseph, representing the State of Kerala, informed the bench that the petitioner in the High Court petition has passed away. He submitted that the state government has since imported the medicine in question to make it available to patients at affordable rates.

Senior Advocate Anand Grover, appearing for the husband of the deceased petitioner, sought permission to intervene in the suo motu matter. He said the case raises an important national issue, as most life-saving medicines are protected by patents, making them prohibitively expensive.