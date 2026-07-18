Two more arrested in Manipur over killing of six Naga civilians

GUWHATI: A joint team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Manipur Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Saturday arrested two more persons in connection with the recent abduction and killing of six Naga civilians, including two pastors.

The persons arrested were identified as ⁠Lungoulal Vaiphei of Leilon Vaiphei village and ⁠Lunminthang Sitlhou alias Jack of Molhoi village, both in Kuki-majority Kangpokpi district.

Manipur Police said further efforts were on to arrest other individuals connected with the case.

On July 10, a combined team of NIA, Manipur Police and CRPF had arrested a couple for their alleged involvement in the case. The arrested persons, identified as Pradip and his wife ⁠, Ayingbi alias Mangaih, are residents of Leilon Vaiphei village.

Recently, Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh stated that the government was taking all necessary steps to ensure justice in the case.

He said the families of the victims had earlier identified five persons who were allegedly involved in the incident.