Naga body seeks PM Modi's intervention, judicial probe into killing of six Naga civilians in Manipur

The United Naga Council (UNC), the apex body representing 21 Naga tribes in Manipur, on Saturday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene in the state's security situation, alleging growing threats in Naga-inhabited areas and seeking a court-monitored probe into the killing of six Naga civilians.

Addressing a press conference at the Press Club of India, UNC leaders said they had submitted a memorandum to the Prime Minister highlighting deteriorating security environment in Naga regions of the state.

According to the council, Kuki militant groups abducted 20 Naga civilians on May 13, shortly after the killing of three Thadou church leaders earlier that day. Fourteen of those abducted were released on May 15, while six remained missing and were later found dead.

The UNC alleged that Naga village guards released 14 Kuki detainees on June 9 as a humanitarian gesture, but the bodies of the six missing Naga civilians were recovered the next day.

Seeking a time-bound, independent and court-monitored investigation, the council demanded the arrest and prosecution of those responsible for the abduction and killings. It also called for stronger security measures in Naga-inhabited areas, alleging incidents of intimidation, hostage-taking and armed movement in vulnerable regions.

The organisation urged the Centre to honour the 2015 Framework Agreement on the Indo-Naga peace process and alleged that recent incidents in parts of Manipur involved cross-border armed movement, posing a threat to India's eastern frontier.

"Our appeal to the Prime Minister is direct: Honour the Framework Agreement, secure the Naga areas and stop treating armed aggression against Naga civilians as a local disturbance," UNC leader KS Paul Leo said.