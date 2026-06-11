Manipur govt won’t remain ‘mute spectator’ to atrocities: CM Khemchand Singh on 'killing' of Naga hostages

The Manipur government “will not remain a mute spectator to these atrocities”, Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh said on Thursday after police recovered the mortal remains of six people believed to be among missing Naga men abducted by armed groups in Kangpokpi district.
The six members of the Naga community were allegedly abducted from Leilon Vaiphei village on May 13.
In an official statement, Singh said that the state government would not tolerate such violence and said, “Culprits responsible for the murder will be arrested and punished as per law.”
The bodies were recovered a day after 14 Kuki individuals, abducted nearly a month ago in Senapati district, were released on June 9.
“After nearly 24 hours of sustained search operations involving around 450 personnel of the Manipur Police, CRPF, and Assam Rifles, assisted by sniffer dogs and forensic expert teams, the mortal remains of six persons were recovered this afternoon. The deceased are believed to be among those taken hostage from Leilon Vaiphei on May 13, 2026,” Manipur Police said in a post on X on Wednesday.
The six Nagas and the 14 Kukis were reportedly abducted in the aftermath of the killing of three church leaders in Kangpokpi district on May 13.
In a separate post on X, the chief minister expressed grief over the incident, stating: “Deeply anguished by the brutal murder of six innocent Naga villagers abducted from Leilon Vaiphei village, Kangpokpi district. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.”
“The Government of Manipur strongly condemns this heinous act and is committed to ensuring that the perpetrators are brought to justice. The case is being investigated by the NIA. Violence has no place in our society. We remain steadfast in our commitment to peace, security, and the rule of law in Manipur,” Singh said.
As part of the investigation, a team of the National Investigation Agency visited the JNIMS mortuary in Imphal after the bodies were brought to the hospital in the early hours of Thursday.
Tensions escalated following the recovery, with protesters allegedly vandalising the Naga Peoples’ Front’s Manipur unit office at Liangmai Taphou in Senapati district late Wednesday. Officials said furniture and office property were set on fire.
Miscreants also allegedly torched two trucks near a school in the Karong area on Wednesday evening.
Meanwhile, the United Naga Council, the apex body representing Nagas in Manipur, announced a 24-hour shutdown in parts of the state from 6 am Thursday to protest the killings.
(With inputs from PTI)