Manipur govt won’t remain ‘mute spectator’ to atrocities: CM Khemchand Singh on 'killing' of Naga hostages

The Manipur government “will not remain a mute spectator to these atrocities”, Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh said on Thursday after police recovered the mortal remains of six people believed to be among missing Naga men abducted by armed groups in Kangpokpi district.

The six members of the Naga community were allegedly abducted from Leilon Vaiphei village on May 13.

In an official statement, Singh said that the state government would not tolerate such violence and said, “Culprits responsible for the murder will be arrested and punished as per law.”

The bodies were recovered a day after 14 Kuki individuals, abducted nearly a month ago in Senapati district, were released on June 9.

“After nearly 24 hours of sustained search operations involving around 450 personnel of the Manipur Police, CRPF, and Assam Rifles, assisted by sniffer dogs and forensic expert teams, the mortal remains of six persons were recovered this afternoon. The deceased are believed to be among those taken hostage from Leilon Vaiphei on May 13, 2026,” Manipur Police said in a post on X on Wednesday.