Manipur security forces urge Ukhrul villages to restrain youths after Kangpokpi civilian killings

Security forces in Manipur have urged village authorities and civil society groups in Ukhrul district to counsel youths against being influenced by violent incidents elsewhere, following a combing operation conducted a day after three civilians were killed in a gun attack in Kangpokpi district.

"To prevent any spillover of recent violence in Kotlen, security forces undertook a combing operation on Saturday in areas around Litan, Mahadev and Sinakeithel" and highway areas in Tangkhul Naga-majority Ukhrul district which shares boundaries with Kuki-majority Kangpokpi district," police said in a statement.

The operation followed Friday’s gun attack at Loibol Khullen village in Kangpokpi district that left three civilians dead.

According to police, joint patrols were carried out in villages inhabited by both communities, while bunkers in the area were traced and dismantled.

"Village authorities and civil society organisations were approached for their essential support and were assured of the presence of security forces in the area to ward off any threats", it said.

"They were also requested to sensitise their youths not to get carried away by incidents in other areas and indulge in violence near their villages," police said.

(With inputs from PTI)