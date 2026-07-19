Ahead of Monsoon Session, Opposition targets Centre over Ram Temple donation scam, delimitation

NEW DELHI: A day ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, the Congress intensified its attack on the Narendra Modi government over alleged financial irregularities in the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, urging the Prime Minister to respond to allegations of fund misappropriation and order an independent probe.
Separately, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) sought an all-party meeting on the government's proposed delimitation exercise and amendments to the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA).
Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh shared a joint letter written by Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge to Prime Minister Modi, saying it was "only appropriate" that the two Opposition leaders had sought answers on what the party described as "chanda chori, aastha se dhokha" (donation theft, betrayal of faith).
Ramesh also invoked Modi's statement in Parliament on February 5, 2020, announcing the formation of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust following the Supreme Court's Ayodhya verdict.
"In one of his rare token appearances in the Lok Sabha on February 5, 2020, the PM had taken full credit while announcing the establishment of this Trust, which has betrayed the faith and devotion of crores of devotees across the country. Pradhan Mantri Chuppi Todo!" Ramesh said in a post on X.
In their July 18 letter, Gandhi and Kharge alleged that devotees who contributed to the construction of the Ram Temple had been let down by the alleged diversion of funds.
"You are aware of the theft of thousands of crores in the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. Lakhs of devotees who donated their hard-earned money with faith, devotion and trust are feeling betrayed," the letter read.
The two leaders noted that while the Supreme Court had directed the creation of the Trust, its members were appointed by the government. Alleging that several trustees were associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and affiliated organisations, they argued that the Centre was accountable for ensuring transparency and proper oversight.
Describing the Prime Minister's silence as "unacceptable", Gandhi and Kharge called for an independent and comprehensive investigation into the Trust's finances, including donations received in cash, gold and silver. They also demanded that the Trust's accounts and the findings of the inquiry be made public, saying devotees had a right to know how their contributions had been used.
The Congress is expected to raise the issue during the Monsoon Session, which begins on Monday.
In a separate development, TMC MP Derek O'Brien wrote to the Prime Minister on July 19 seeking an all-party meeting before the government proceeds with proposed legislation on delimitation and amendments to the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act.
He noted that while the parliamentary bulletin for the Monsoon Session does not currently list a Bill on delimitation, the Opposition remained apprehensive because of what he termed the government's "dubious record" of introducing significant legislation without adequate notice.
Referring to the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, 2019, O'Brien alleged that the legislation had been introduced in the Rajya Sabha before the supplementary list of business was circulated to MPs. He urged the government not to adopt similar "cloak and dagger tactics" on an issue as significant as delimitation.
On the proposed Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, O'Brien said the legislation, listed for consideration and passage during the Monsoon Session, would weaken institutions working among the country's poorest and most marginalised communities.
He alleged that the amendments would adversely affect thousands of educational institutions run by the Christian community, as well as internationally reputed charitable organisations, by giving the executive excessive control over their functioning.