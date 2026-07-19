Ahead of Monsoon Session, Opposition targets Centre over Ram Temple donation scam, delimitation

NEW DELHI: A day ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, the Congress intensified its attack on the Narendra Modi government over alleged financial irregularities in the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, urging the Prime Minister to respond to allegations of fund misappropriation and order an independent probe.

Separately, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) sought an all-party meeting on the government's proposed delimitation exercise and amendments to the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA).

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh shared a joint letter written by Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge to Prime Minister Modi, saying it was "only appropriate" that the two Opposition leaders had sought answers on what the party described as "chanda chori, aastha se dhokha" (donation theft, betrayal of faith).

Ramesh also invoked Modi's statement in Parliament on February 5, 2020, announcing the formation of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust following the Supreme Court's Ayodhya verdict.

"In one of his rare token appearances in the Lok Sabha on February 5, 2020, the PM had taken full credit while announcing the establishment of this Trust, which has betrayed the faith and devotion of crores of devotees across the country. Pradhan Mantri Chuppi Todo!" Ramesh said in a post on X.