Opposition stages symbolic walkout from all-party meeting over Centre's invite to rebel TMC MPs

Opposition leaders on Sunday staged a symbolic walkout from the customary all-party meeting convened in New Delhi ahead of Parliament's Monsoon Session, objecting to the invitation extended to the rebel Trinamool Congress MPs.

Held at the Parliament Annexe, the meeting was called by the government to seek cooperation from all political parties to ensure the smooth functioning of both Houses during the Monsoon Session and facilitate the transaction of scheduled legislative business.

However, the proceedings were briefly disrupted when Opposition leaders staged a walkout, objecting to the government's decision to invite the Nationalist Congress Party of India (NCPI).

The Opposition argued that the party should not have been included while questions regarding its status remain unresolved. The controversy comes in the wake of around 20 Trinamool Congress (TMC) rebel MPs joining the NCPI.

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh took to social media to explain the Opposition's decision. In a post on X, he said, "All Opposition parties staged a walkout from the All-Party meeting for a few minutes. This was a mark of protest against the decision of the Modi Government to invite the NCPI, which is a parking place for 20 so-called 'rebel' TMC MPs when a final decision is still pending with the Speaker."

Echoing similar concerns, senior TMC MP Saugata Roy questioned the legitimacy of inviting the NCPI to the meeting. Speaking to reporters, Roy claimed that the party does not feature on the Election Commission's website and questioned how an unrecognised political party could be invited to an official all-party meeting convened by the government.

Roy said the Opposition's objection centred on the government's decision to accord recognition to a party whose legal and electoral status remains under scrutiny. He argued that such a move raised serious questions about the criteria used for inviting participants to discussions of national importance at all party meeting.

Although the walkout lasted only a few minutes, it served as a symbolic protest and underscored the growing friction between the government and the Opposition ahead of the Monsoon Session. The incident is widely seen as an indication of the confrontational approach the Opposition is expected to adopt during the session, with several contentious political and legislative issues likely to dominate parliamentary proceedings.