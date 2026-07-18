Political realignments, protests and contentious Bills: Parliament braces for stormy Monsoon session

The Monsoon session of Parliament opens on Monday against a backdrop of shifting political alliances, contentious legislation and protests unfolding just a few kilometres from Parliament House.

Although the government's legislative agenda does not yet include a fresh Constitution Amendment Bill on women's reservation and delimitation, the proposal is expected to dominate political discussions after its defeat in the previous session. The issue has regained prominence following Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's call for an all-party meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is understood to be working to secure the two-thirds majority required for a constitutional amendment. Government sources say its priority during the session will be to ensure the passage of key legislation, even as it prepares for what is expected to be an aggressive opposition campaign.

For both the government and the opposition, the session is likely to test not only legislative arithmetic but also their ability to navigate an increasingly fluid political landscape.