'No backtracking': Protesters dig in at Jantar Mantar despite Wangchuk's removal

NEW DELHI: The protest led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Delhi's Jantar Mantar showed no signs of losing momentum on Saturday despite the absence of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who was forcibly removed from the site by Delhi Police early in the morning.

The entire stretch of Jantar Mantar remained heavily barricaded at both ends, restricting vehicular movement after Wangchuk's removal from the site. Protesters asserted the movement has only grown stronger, while organisers reiterated that -- 'Sansad Chalo' -- the planned march to Parliament on July 20 will go ahead as scheduled.

The protesters have been demanding sweeping examination reforms, accountability over the alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG examination, and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

On the 28th day of the protest, which began on June 20, CJP chief Abhijeet Dipke launched an indefinite hunger strike over Wangchuk's removal, further intensifying the agitation, as protesters also demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resignation.

Dipke was later targeted with an ink-like liquid attack by an unidentified woman. The incident briefly disrupted the programme as supporters rushed towards the stage, triggering commotion.

The woman's identity and the motive behind the act were not immediately known. However, police said that she has been detained.

Meanwhile, organisers said the health of three student activists who are already on an indefinite fast had deteriorated as their protest entered its 21st day. They alleged that Delhi Police attempted to detain the fasting students from the protest site.