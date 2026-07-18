'No backtracking': Protesters dig in at Jantar Mantar despite Wangchuk's removal

NEW DELHI: The protest led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Delhi's Jantar Mantar showed no signs of losing momentum on Saturday despite the absence of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who was forcibly removed from the site by Delhi Police early in the morning.
The entire stretch of Jantar Mantar remained heavily barricaded at both ends, restricting vehicular movement after Wangchuk's removal from the site. Protesters asserted the movement has only grown stronger, while organisers reiterated that -- 'Sansad Chalo' -- the planned march to Parliament on July 20 will go ahead as scheduled.
The protesters have been demanding sweeping examination reforms, accountability over the alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG examination, and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
On the 28th day of the protest, which began on June 20, CJP chief Abhijeet Dipke launched an indefinite hunger strike over Wangchuk's removal, further intensifying the agitation, as protesters also demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resignation.
Dipke was later targeted with an ink-like liquid attack by an unidentified woman. The incident briefly disrupted the programme as supporters rushed towards the stage, triggering commotion.
The woman's identity and the motive behind the act were not immediately known. However, police said that she has been detained.
Meanwhile, organisers said the health of three student activists who are already on an indefinite fast had deteriorated as their protest entered its 21st day. They alleged that Delhi Police attempted to detain the fasting students from the protest site.
Speaking at Jantar Mantar, activist and Swaraj India founder Yogendra Yadav said the government's action against Wangchuk had failed to weaken the movement.
"The government thought that by picking up Wangchuk ji, the protest would fizzle out but technically, andolan ki hawa nahi nikli, sarkar ki hawa nikal gayi (the protest hasn't run out of steam; the government has). The government may break the protest but the plan for the march on July 20 is fixed," Yadav said.
Echoing the sentiment, Saurav Das, chief spokesperson of the CJP, said there would be no change in the programme. "Call is already given for the July 20 protest. No backtracking at any cost," Das said.
Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday criticised the Centre over Wangchuk's removal from the protest site. Breaking his silence on the issue, the Lok Sabha LoP accused the Narendra Modi government of suppressing peaceful dissent.
Writing on X, Gandhi said the core principles of the Modi government were "Asatya" and "Hinsa" and described Wangchuk's removal while he was observing a non-violent hunger strike as "wrong".
Hundreds of students, families, civil society members and political supporters continued to gather at the site Television personalities and former DUSU President Ronak Khatri of the NSUI were among those who joined the demonstration and extended support to the movement.
Meanwhile, Supporters were seen making announcements inside Delhi Metro trains on Saturday, urging commuters to join the 'Sansad Chalo' march on July 20.
A YouTuber, Vidhushi, announced on Instagram that she would sponsor train tickets for five students from across India who wished to travel to Jantar Mantar on July 20 but were unable to do so because of the cost.
CJP chief Dipke urged supporters to arrive on the night of July 19 to avoid possible restrictions by Delhi Police on the day of the march.
Organisers also claimed they had received three lakh missed calls on their helpline to register attendance for the July 20 protest.