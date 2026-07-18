Wangchuk issue, Ram temple theft row to dominate all-party meeting ahead of Monsoon session

The forcible removal of activist Sonam Wangchuk from Jantar Mantar, citing health concerns, is set to dominate discussions at the all-party meeting convened by the government on Sunday ahead of the Monsoon session of Parliament.

The meeting, to be attended by the floor leaders of major political parties, is also expected to discuss several key issues, including the alleged embezzlement of donations meant for the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Wangchuk's removal by Delhi Police from the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protest site at Jantar Mantar in central Delhi is expected to be a key issue at the customary meeting.

The alleged mishandling of donations for the Ram temple is also expected to figure prominently in the discussions. The Samajwadi Party has announced that it will seek to disrupt House proceedings over the issue.

The government has also announced five new bills that will be introduced in the Lok Sabha or the Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon session.

These are:

Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026: Seeks to amend the 1971 law to impose penalties for intentional disruptions during the singing of Vande Mataram.

Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2026: Proposes stricter regulations for delayed registrations.

Income Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2026: Seeks to replace an ordinance to formalise tax exemptions for foreign investors in government securities.

Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026: Proposes increasing the sanctioned strength of Supreme Court judges from 34 to 38, including the Chief Justice of India.

Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Amendment) Bill, 2026: Aims to restructure and strengthen the MSME sector.

Among the important pending and deferred legislation are the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, which is listed for passage after being stalled in the previous session, and the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhisthan Bill, 2025, which seeks to unify higher education regulators and is currently under committee review.

The proposed 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill, relating to the suspension of jailed public officials, has been omitted from the legislative agenda.

(With inputs from PTI)