'Political obedience takes precedence over Constitutional duty': Cong slams police action against Wangchuk

The Congress on Saturday condemned the police action at Delhi's Jantar Mantar that led to activist Sonam Wangchuk being shifted to a hospital, alleging the government viewed peaceful protests as a law-and-order issue rather than a democratic right to be protected.

Attacking the BJP, the opposition party also said it was a shame that the world's largest democracy was being "ruled" by the most undemocratic and anti-democratic political party in the world.

Congress' media and publicity department head, Pawan Khera, said the Constitution guarantees the right to dissent, but the home ministry appears determined to deny it.

"The Delhi Police reports directly to the home ministry, the very ministry that appointed a new police commissioner in Delhi just yesterday. If today's crackdown is his first brief, it sends a chilling message: political obedience takes precedence over Constitutional duty," Khera said.

From dragging away women wrestlers to manhandling ex-servicemen, this government has repeatedly demonstrated its contempt for the Constitution, he alleged.

"Today's actions lay bare this government's mindset: peaceful protest is not a fundamental democratic right to be protected, but a law-and-order problem to be crushed," Khera said.

"It is a shame that the world's largest democracy is being 'ruled' by the most undemocratic and anti-democratic political party in the world," he said.

His remarks came after Wangchuk was shifted to the Safdarjung Hospital early Saturday as his health deteriorated on the 21st day of his indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar, with the police citing medical advice and directions of the Delhi High Court.