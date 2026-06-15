NDA targets Mission Delimitation: Lok Sabha stays out of ruling alliance’s reach

On Sunday, the rebel TMC MPs announced that they are merging with a regional party and will seek recognition as a separate bloc in the Lok Sabha. The rebel MPs also claim that they have the support of 22 MPs.

However, constitutional expert PDT Achary points out that under para 4 of the 10th schedule, MPs or MLAs have no freedom to merge with any party. “Only the original political party can merge with another party. In this case, the TMC is led by Mamata. After such a merger takes place, the MPs or MLAs can only ‘agree’ with the merger. There should be 2/3rd of them to agree to the merger.”

Experts point out that even if they switch over, the TMC MPs will not be able to vote in favour of the NDA unless the matter is resolved by the EC. Otherwise, they may face a disqualification appeal by TMC chief Mamata Banerjee. Even with such support, the NDA would remain well below the 362 members required for a two-thirds majority. The BJP may also be eyeing a few members from Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP), which have 9 and 4 MPs, respectively. However, all MPs attended a meeting called by Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday.

The BJP may also reach out to the DMK, which exited the INDIA bloc after its Tamil Nadu ally, the Congress, allied with the Vijay-led TVK government following the assembly election. The DMK has 22 MPs in the Lok Sabha. However, DMK’s position is still not clear, as it was one of the opponents of the Delimitation bill when it came up in the Lok Sabha.