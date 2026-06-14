Rebel TMC MPs to merge with Nationalist Citizens Party

Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Sagarika Ghose hit out at the rebels and said there is no legal provision under the anti-defection law for a "separate group" to function inside the House while continuing to hold seats won on a party's symbol.

In a post on X, Ghose said an MP or MLA can avoid disqualification only in the case of a formal merger between political parties, and even then, only under specific conditions.

"An MP or MLA will lose their seat or be disqualified under the anti-defection law unless their original political party merges with another party; and they either: Join the new/merged party, or Refuse to join the original merger. No legal provision of a 'separate group' inside Parliament or inside the assembly while sitting on an MP/ MLA seat previously won on the original party's name and symbol. The Law is clear. No 'separate group' inside the House on the same symbol is legal. Merge with a new party or be disqualified," she said.

"Else your membership of the House - parliament or assembly - is illegal," she added.

The remarks come amidst the ongoing political crisis within the Trinamool Congress, where 58 MLAs under the leadership of expelled MLA Ritabrata Banerjee in West Bengal, and 20 MPs led by Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar in the Lok Sabha have rebelled against the party.

Three Rajya Sabha MPs, including Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, Sushmita Dev and Prakash Baraik, have also resigned from their upper house and party membership.

(With inputs from ANI)