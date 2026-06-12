No separate bloc provision in anti-defection law; TMC rebels may face legal hurdle: Ex-LS secretary general

NEW DELHI: The rebel faction of Trinamool Congress (TMC) Lok Sabha MPs could face constitutional hurdles if they attempt to gain recognition as a separate bloc in Parliament, said constitutional expert and former Lok Sabha secretary general PDT Achary, asserting that the anti-defection law does not allow for the creation of a separate bloc within a party.

On Friday, a purported letter addressed to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, containing the names and signatures of 19 TMC Lok Sabha MPs, was widely circulated, sparking speculation of a Maharashtra-style split within the TMC seeking recognition independent of the Mamata Banerjee-led party.

Speaking to TNIE, Achary said the dissidents’ strategy is legally untenable under the Constitution's Tenth Schedule.

"There is no provision in the anti-defection law for treating a section of MPs as a separate group merely because they constitute two-thirds of a legislative party.

"The 91st Constitutional Amendment in 2003 deleted the clause that allowed exemption from disqualification if a rebel group claimed one-third of the party’s strength. That provision was removed to prevent the breaking up of parties," he said.

Achary added that the law only protects members in the case of a merger with another political party, subject to constitutional conditions. "The number of MPs is irrelevant. Even if they constitute two-thirds or more, the original party must formally merge with another party," he said.

While the controversy is expected to eventually come before Speaker Om Birla, Achary said the Lok Sabha Speaker has no role at this stage in deciding the faction's status.

Achary pointed out that the anti-defection law does not recognise such a split. "For members to avoid disqualification, there must be a valid merger involving the original party and another entity, which the Speaker would need to verify," he said.