'Lacking political morality': TMC brands rebel MPs 'traitors', claims Amit Shah behind bid to break party

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders Kalyan Banerjee and Kirti Azad on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on rebel party MPs, accusing them of lacking political morality, maintaining links with the BJP and abandoning party workers at a time when they were allegedly facing harassment and political attacks.

Banerjee also questioned why the dissident MPs were not formally merging with the BJP if they had the numbers they claimed, and asserted that the BJP would not accept them.

Addressing a press conference, he said the TMC had convened the briefing after rebel MPs claimed the support of a majority of the party's Lok Sabha members and announced plans to seek recognition as a separate faction.

Lok Sabha MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, a leading figure in the rebel faction, said on Monday that 20 party MPs had decided to write to Speaker Om Birla expressing their support for the NDA.

Referring to former TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, who resigned from the Upper House after levelling allegations against the party, Banerjee said rebel MPs should follow the same course if they had grievances against the organisation.

"Sukhendu Sekhar Roy has resigned from the Rajya Sabha after making allegations against our party. Those who are making allegations against the party must follow the path of Sukhendu and show political morality by resigning as MPs," he said.

Questioning the authenticity of a letter reportedly circulated by the dissident camp, Banerjee said such an important document has not been placed in the public domain. "If you are so honest, why don't you make it public? Why don't you have the courage to give the letter to the press?" he asked, alleging that the entire exercise lacked transparency.