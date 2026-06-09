'Lacking political morality': TMC brands rebel MPs 'traitors', claims Amit Shah behind bid to break party

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders Kalyan Banerjee and Kirti Azad on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on rebel party MPs, accusing them of lacking political morality, maintaining links with the BJP and abandoning party workers at a time when they were allegedly facing harassment and political attacks.
Banerjee also questioned why the dissident MPs were not formally merging with the BJP if they had the numbers they claimed, and asserted that the BJP would not accept them.
Addressing a press conference, he said the TMC had convened the briefing after rebel MPs claimed the support of a majority of the party's Lok Sabha members and announced plans to seek recognition as a separate faction.
Lok Sabha MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, a leading figure in the rebel faction, said on Monday that 20 party MPs had decided to write to Speaker Om Birla expressing their support for the NDA.
Referring to former TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, who resigned from the Upper House after levelling allegations against the party, Banerjee said rebel MPs should follow the same course if they had grievances against the organisation.
"Sukhendu Sekhar Roy has resigned from the Rajya Sabha after making allegations against our party. Those who are making allegations against the party must follow the path of Sukhendu and show political morality by resigning as MPs," he said.
Questioning the authenticity of a letter reportedly circulated by the dissident camp, Banerjee said such an important document has not been placed in the public domain. "If you are so honest, why don't you make it public? Why don't you have the courage to give the letter to the press?" he asked, alleging that the entire exercise lacked transparency.
Banerjee also accused the rebel leaders of effectively aligning themselves with the BJP. The two leaders noted that rebel MPs had met Union minister Bhupender Yadav in the presence of West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, proving they are with the BJP.
While TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and several senior MPs attended a meeting of INDIA bloc leaders, some dissident TMC MPs gathered at the residence of Union minister and BJP's West Bengal election in-charge Yadav on Monday, where Adhikari was also present.
Slamming the rebels, Kalyan Banerjee said, "They may make some jugglery of words, but people are not fools. They have changed their leader from Mamata Banerjee to Narendra Modi".
Banerjee also questioned why the dissident MPs were not formally merging with the BJP if they commanded the numbers they claimed. "The reason is simple, the BJP will not take them," he alleged.
Banerjee said the rebel MPs should face party workers in their constituencies instead of making claims from Delhi. "I will invite every MP to go to the constituency, sit with TMC workers, face them," he said.
Alleging large-scale political repression in West Bengal, Banerjee claimed opposition workers and leaders were facing harassment by the administration.
"What's happening in West Bengal, democracy has gone. Ten thousand people have been arrested within one month. Leaders and workers can't remain in their homes," he alleged.
"The duty is to stand by workers who are being harassed and not being allowed to come on the streets. Instead they are joining the BJP," he said, "We are very happy, this double character people have left."
'Shah contacted Pathan'
Banerjee also alleged that Home Minister Amit Shah contacted TMC MP Yusuf Pathan.
"I talked to Yusuf Pathan yesterday. He was in Baroda. He said Amit Shah has called him and that he is coming to Delhi to meet him... Amit Shah is working to break the party, he is the person," he charged.
Alleging a broader attempt to weaken opposition parties, Banerjee said there must be space for dissent in a parliamentary democracy. "They are destroying democracy by taking opposition MPs. Those who support will get favours. They will be given police power," Banerjee claimed.
Banerjee also questioned the rebel camp's claim of enjoying the support of 20 MPs. "Why are they not showing the letter? Do you know who are the 20 MPs?" he asked.
Stressing that the party would remain unaffected by defections, he said, "Leader is Mamata. Symbol is TMC symbol. Even if they're more than 20 it's not a problem."
Banerjee asserted that the party would continue its political fight despite defections and said TMC workers remained firmly behind the leadership.
Azad accused the rebels of betraying the party and preparing to join hands with the BJP. "When BJP goons attack party workers, will you support them? This is betrayal. If you want to go to the BJP, say that openly," he said.
Targeting Dastidar, Azad questioned her criticism of the party leadership and referred to the opportunities she had got within the organisation.
"Kakoli lost five elections, yet Mamata Banerjee made her an MP. You were removed as chief whip because you would not come to Parliament and would give instructions over the phone," he alleged.
Banerjee lashed out at some rebel leaders for their lack of gratitude towards the party leadership.
Referring to rebel MP Mitali Bag, he said, "No one knew her name. I took her and told Didi to give a ticket to her, that's why she became an MP."
He also referred to another rebel MP and said, "June Malia was recommended by one newspaper editor."
Alleging that the dissidents had not raised concerns before the split, Banerjee said, "If you had grievances, why didn't you say so before May 4? Whenever they met with Didi, they were praising Didi."
He claimed that several leaders, who are now criticising the party, had expressed loyalty to Mamata Banerjee until recently. "They said there is none but Didi," he said.
"These traitors can leave, but they should never take the name of Trinamool. We were born out of struggle," Azad said.