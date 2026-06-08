TMC MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray resigns from party, steps down as Rajya Sabha member

In a significant setback for the Trinamool Congress (TMC) amid mounting political turbulence, Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Shekhar Ray on Monday resigned from the party and stepped down as a member of the Upper House of Parliament.

Ray, one of the founding members of the TMC and among its most recognisable faces in Parliament, announced his decision in the national capital hours before a meeting of the INDIA bloc, to be attended by former West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and party national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

His resignation comes barely days after an unprecedented rebellion in the party's legislature wing in West Bengal, where 58 TMC MLAs broke ranks with the leadership and backed Ritabrata Banerjee for the post of Leader of the Opposition, rejecting the party's official nominee Shovandeb Chattopadhyay.

The revolt, which culminated in Ritabrata's recognition as LoP by the Assembly Speaker, exposed deep fissures within the organisation following the party's defeat in the assembly polls, and fuelled concerns that the unrest could spread beyond the House.

In a statement, Ray cited what he described as rampant corruption in governance and the party organisation, and said public anger against the erstwhile TMC dispensation had reached alarming levels.

The veteran parliamentarian, who had increasingly distanced himself from the party leadership over the past year, also launched a sharp attack on the TMC's handling of the RG Kar hospital rape-murder case, an issue on which he had repeatedly voiced dissent.

"I had publicly spoken out on the RG Kar hospital issue. Since then, I was increasingly isolated within the party. My only fault was that I demanded an internal inquiry against certain police officers because I believed they had a major role in destruction of evidence," Ray told reporters in Delhi.