Mamata’s mega reshuffle: Veterans back in command as TMC battles historic rebellion

In a sweeping organisational overhaul triggered by the first split in the Trinamool Congress's 28-year history, party supremo Mamata Banerjee on Friday unveiled a new leadership structure dominated by loyalists and veteran leaders, signalling a decisive move to tighten her grip over a party battling what many view as an existential crisis.

The reconstituted organisational committee, announced after a meeting of the party's national executive at Banerjee's Kalighat residence, marks a clear shift away from the next-generation leadership that had risen in recent years under the stewardship of national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

While Abhishek Banerjee retained his position as national general secretary, the party appointed Rajya Sabha MPs Derek O'Brien and Dola Sen as national joint secretaries to assist him. Within political circles, the move is widely seen as an attempt to institutionalise collective decision-making at the top and dilute the concentration of organisational authority.

The reshuffle comes just two days after the TMC dissolved all its committees and frontal organisations across West Bengal following a revolt by a large section of its MLAs, who challenged the party leadership after its recent electoral setback.

In another major organisational change, senior minister Chandrima Bhattacharya replaced veteran organiser Subrata Bakshi as the party's West Bengal state president.