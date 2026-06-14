TMC rebels meet in Delhi ahead of talks with LS Speaker; Kakoli claims backing of 22 MPs

Rebel Trinamool Congress MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar on Sunday claimed that two more parliamentarians were set to join the dissident camp, taking its strength in the Lok Sabha to 22, as the group prepared to seek recognition as a separate parliamentary bloc.

The development came as political activity gathered pace in New Delhi ahead of the group's scheduled meeting with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday to seek recognition as a separate parliamentary group and stake claim to what it describes as the "real Trinamool".

Several dissident MPs, including Saayoni Ghosh, Mala Roy, Satabdi Roy, Arup Chakraborty and Ghosh Dastidar, were seen at the residence of Union Minister Bhupender Yadav in the national capital.

Speaking to reporters at Kolkata airport before leaving for Delhi, Ghosh Dastidar said the rebel MPs would seek recognition as a separate bloc.

"We are going to Delhi for a meeting. Twenty-two MPs are with us. The Speaker has given us time. We will meet him on Monday and seek recognition as a separate bloc," Ghosh Dastidar said.

While she did not identify the two additional MPs, she said their names would be disclosed after they formally joined the camp.

"Those who honestly voiced their opinions against the situation prevailing in West Bengal over the last four to five years have been in touch with us. Our number is now 22," she said.

Meanwhile, Saayoni Ghosh and Mala Roy, who arrived in Delhi on Sunday, declined to speak to reporters at the airport. "I would answer the people of my constituency, not to you," Ghosh said.

Sources in the dissident camp said a meeting of the group, originally scheduled to be held in Kolkata, had been shifted to Delhi.