TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay says he's with rebels, backs advisory role for Mamata

Senior TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay on Sunday formally aligned himself with the dissident faction seeking control of the party's parliamentary wing, endorsing a proposal to retain Mamata Banerjee in an advisory role, even as the rebels claimed two more MPs were set to join them, taking their strength in the Lok Sabha to 22.

The developments marked a fresh setback for the Mamata Banerjee-led faction as rebel MPs prepared to meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday to seek recognition as a separate parliamentary bloc, following the TMC's rout in the 2026 West Bengal assembly elections.

Bandyopadhyay, one of the party's seniormost parliamentarians and for years its principal face in New Delhi, said he had decided to side with the dissidents after being approached by MPs and MLAs who wanted Banerjee to continue as a guiding figure of the organisation.

"Most MPs and MLAs want the party to continue. It is their initiative. They want Mamata Banerjee to be the chief advisor and continue in a role similar to that of a leader. Their appeal touched me. Therefore, I decided that I can stay with them," Bandyopadhyay told a Bengali news channel.

Incidentally, Bandopadhyay was TMC's Lok Sabha party leader from 2011 till 2025, when he was replaced by national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee in that post.

The formulation closely mirrors the arrangement adopted by the rebel bloc in the West Bengal assembly, where dissident legislators led by Ritabrata Banerjee have projected Mamata Banerjee as a mentor-like figure while assuming control of the legislative organisation.