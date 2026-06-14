With TMC rebels reshaping numbers, NDA nears two-thirds mark in Rajya Sabha but remains short in Lok Sabha

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is set to strengthen its position in Parliament following a rebellion within the Trinamool Congress (TMC), bringing the ruling coalition closer to a two-thirds majority in the Rajya Sabha, though it remains well short of that mark in the Lok Sabha.

The developments come as the government seeks the numbers required to pass constitutional amendment bills, which need the support of at least two-thirds of members present and voting in both Houses of Parliament. The government is exploring the possibility of reviving the delimitation bill needed to implement women's reservation in the Lok Sabha ahead of the 2029 general election, government sources said.

The NDA's strength in the Rajya Sabha is expected to rise from 148 to 151 after the current round of elections, with the alliance poised to secure support from independent members in Jharkhand and Mizoram.

The coalition's tally could increase further after the resignation of three TMC MPs, which would pave the way for the NDA to win all three vacant Rajya Sabha seats from West Bengal in the subsequent bypolls. That would take the alliance's strength to 154 members, nine short of the 163 seats required for a two-thirds majority in the 245-member House.

Additional resignations from TMC members in the Upper House could further improve the NDA's prospects of reaching that threshold.

However, the alliance's numbers could face fresh challenges later this year.