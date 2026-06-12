Rebel Trinamool faction to move LS Speaker for 'real TMC' status; party cites anti-defection law

The rebellion within the Trinamool Congress (TMC) escalated on Friday as the faction of dissident MPs -- claiming the support of 19 Lok Sabha members -- said it would approach Speaker Om Birla next week to seek recognition as the "real TMC" parliamentary group.

The move has been rejected by the Mamata Banerjee-led party, which argues that such a claim has no basis under India's anti-defection law.

Rebel MP Jagadish Chandra Barma Basunia said the dissident faction had already submitted a representation to the Speaker and would formally press its case on Monday.

"We have submitted the letter... On Monday, we will go to the Speaker and stake our claim to form the real TMC parliamentary group. We will ask the Speaker to give recognition to our claim," Basunia told PTI.

He said the process of collecting signatures began on June 8 and that 19 MPs had backed the representation so far. Sources said the timing of the meeting with the Speaker had not yet been finalised.

The announcement prompted a strong response from the TMC, which said the dissidents' position was legally unsustainable.

Party MP Mahua Moitra argued that provisions allowing a split within a party had been removed through the Constitution's 91st Amendment.

"Traitor TMC lawmakers don't know the law. Constitution 91st Amendment 2003 removed the provision for a split/separate bloc. The number of MPs is irrelevant -- 2/3 of the original political party has to merge with another party. All 19 traitors need to resign & contest on BJP ticket," she wrote on X.

The dispute comes at a time of deep turmoil within the TMC, with a rebellion that began in West Bengal following the party's assembly election defeat now spilling into Parliament.