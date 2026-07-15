'We are not against any Bill if it is fair': Supriya Sule shares details regarding meet with HM Amit Shah over delimitation

MUMBAI: NCP SP Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule on Wednesday disclosed the details about her meeting with Union Minister Amit Shah along with other Opposition party members.
Union Minister Amit Shah had reportedly shared the 'practical formula' over the debilitation Bill in an attempt to break the ice with key Opposition parties in finding a way to pass the Bill in the Parliament.
Supriya Sule said that along with her, Lok Sabha MP and group leader Arvind Sawant and MIM Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi were called to Delhi for the meeting in which BJP Lok Sabha MP and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju briefed them on the Bill.
Supriya Sule shared that the Union Minister Amit Shah has proposed to increase the existing Lok Sabha seats of respective States by 50 per cent instead of increasing the seats on the basis of population.
In the meeting, Amit Shah informed that he had held separate meetings with the Congress, Samajwadi Party and DMK over the delimitation Bill, where different viewpoints emerged.
“We are against increasing the number of seats based on respective states' population as it will create injustice to the southern States. The final decision on supporting the delimitation Bill will be taken after discussing with the INDIA alliance members. Besides, we should also get the written copy of the delimitation Bill; only then will we be able to take an official stance. We are not against any Bill as we are policy makers, but such policies should be fair and accepted by all,” NCP SP Lok Sabha MP added.
Supriya Sule said, "Unless and until we receive the written copy of the delimitation Bill, with the exact formula for increasing Lok Sabha seats, we will not react to it officially."
She said they are not against any decision if that is in favour of the public.
Supriya Sule also denied the meeting of her party leader Jayant Patil with NCP leader Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare at CM Devendra Fadnavis’s official bungalow, Varsha, in South Mumbai.
She clarified that Patil was at Varsha bungalow for his constituency work, and it was a pre-planned meeting, and that it had nothing to do with the merger of NCPs and joining the BJP-led NDA.