Amarnath, Vaishno Devi and Shiv Khori pilgrimages suspended amid J&K rain alert

JAMMU: Authorities on Sunday temporarily suspended the Amarnath Yatra in Kashmir and pilgrimages to the Mata Vaishno Devi and Shiv Khori shrines in Jammu following an advisory from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting widespread rainfall across Jammu and Kashmir over the coming days.

The Amarnath Yatra has been suspended from both the Pahalgam and Baltal routes as a precautionary measure. Officials said no fresh movement of pilgrims would be allowed from the Baltal and Nunwan/Chandanwari base camps in Kashmir or the Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in Jammu.

"In view of the inclement weather forecast issued by the IMD, Shri Amarnathji Yatra shall remain temporarily suspended from all base camps, including the Pahalgam and Baltal routes, with effect from 19 July 2026 as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety and well-being of pilgrims," an official said.

Authorities said further updates on the resumption of the yatra would be issued after assessing weather conditions and ensuring route safety.

Rain began early on Sunday, with cloudbursts reported in forest areas of Kashmir. The weather department has forecast moderate to widespread rainfall across Jammu and Kashmir from 19 to 23 July.