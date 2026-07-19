Chhattisgarh emerges as India’s top investment destination

RAIPUR: In an economic paradigm shift, Chhattisgarh has shattered its traditional image as a conservative mining State to emerge as the country's top investment powerhouse, according to the newly released CRISIL–NITI Aayog Investment Friendliness Index (IFI) 2026.
Chhattisgarh clinched the No. 1 position across two of the most critical metrics for global investors: Regulatory Ease and Institutional Environment. Securing an impressive overall score of 47.5, the State outpaced established manufacturing and industrial giants like Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, and Rajasthan, officials said.
This accomplishment is driven by an aggressive 18-month administrative and policy overhaul by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai’s administration.
By clearing red tape and fast-tracking industrial approvals, the State secured a dominant 8.4 out of 12 in Regulatory Ease and a top-tier 4.5 out of 6 in Institutional Environment.
Officials affirmed that Chhattisgarh achieved this feat through pioneering legislative shifts like the 'Chhattisgarh Ease of Doing Business Act, 2026 ', making it the first State in India to introduce a progressive, risk-based regulatory framework.
The 'Jan Vishwas Act' that decriminalised 279 minor, archaic business offences, drastically shrinking the compliance burden and offering peace of mind to corporate leaders.
“Our objective is not merely to attract investment, but to generate large-scale employment, promote local entrepreneurship, and ensure inclusive economic growth,” said CM Sai.
The bold regulatory move has evidently paid off well. In just a year and a half, the State has locked in a staggering Rs 8 lakh crore in investment proposals.
“While the State remains a heavyweight resource capital, standing as India’s second-largest coal producer with an industry commanding 52.8 per cent of its Gross Value Added (GVA), the new capital influx is rapidly diversifying into high-tech, future-ready sectors,” stated the government spokesperson.
The NITI Aayog report further highlighted that Chhattisgarh’s swift rise does not come at the cost of the environment or social equity.
"The State ranked second nationwide in Environmental Resilience, ensuring that its industrial expansion remains ecologically sustainable," he added.
Crucially, the State boasts a remarkable female workforce participation rate of 58.1 per cent, a notable 41 per cent higher than the average of India's larger states.
With an incredibly stable, secure institutional ecosystem, a highly inclusive workforce, and pro-business legislation, Chhattisgarh has established itself as the new blueprint for economic development in modern India.