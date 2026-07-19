Chhattisgarh emerges as India’s top investment destination

RAIPUR: In an economic paradigm shift, Chhattisgarh has shattered its traditional image as a conservative mining State to emerge as the country's top investment powerhouse, according to the newly released CRISIL–NITI Aayog Investment Friendliness Index (IFI) 2026.

Chhattisgarh clinched the No. 1 position across two of the most critical metrics for global investors: Regulatory Ease and Institutional Environment. Securing an impressive overall score of 47.5, the State outpaced established manufacturing and industrial giants like Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, and Rajasthan, officials said.

This accomplishment is driven by an aggressive 18-month administrative and policy overhaul by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai’s administration.

By clearing red tape and fast-tracking industrial approvals, the State secured a dominant 8.4 out of 12 in Regulatory Ease and a top-tier 4.5 out of 6 in Institutional Environment.

Officials affirmed that Chhattisgarh achieved this feat through pioneering legislative shifts like the 'Chhattisgarh Ease of Doing Business Act, 2026 ', making it the first State in India to introduce a progressive, risk-based regulatory framework.

The 'Jan Vishwas Act' that decriminalised 279 minor, archaic business offences, drastically shrinking the compliance burden and offering peace of mind to corporate leaders.