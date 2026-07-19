Heavy rain batters Uttarakhand, triggers landslides; curbs imposed on Char Dham pilgrims

DEHRADUN: Persistent heavy rain has disrupted normal life across Uttarakhand, triggering landslides, blocking key roads and prompting the authorities to tighten safety measures for pilgrims and tourists.

The downpour has affected Dehradun and other plains districts, including Haridwar, Nainital and Udham Singh Nagar. However, the impact has been more severe in the hill districts, where falling boulders and debris have obstructed several motorable routes.

With the monsoon now fully active, the administration has moved into alert mode following warnings from the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Officials have placed special emphasis on the safety of Char Dham pilgrims, tourists and trekkers.

"Tourists and trekkers should avoid trekking during inclement weather and strictly follow official safety advisories," the administration said.

In Uttarkashi district, the authorities have directed that the movement of pilgrims and tourists be restricted between 8 pm and 5 am to minimise the risk of accidents during heavy rain, landslides and poor visibility.

Adverse weather has already led to a decline in the number of Char Dham pilgrims. Officials are closely monitoring vulnerable routes and have advised travellers to check road and weather updates before beginning their journey.

The Kedarnath pilgrimage route is among the roads and pathways affected by the worsening weather. Movement on the Gaurikund-Kedarnath trek has become risky at several locations because of the growing threat of landslides.

According to district disaster management officials, debris and boulders fell from the hillside near Cheer Basa, forcing the suspension of pony and mule services from Friday morning through Sunday evening. Pedestrians, however, continued to be allowed through a narrow section of the route with caution.