Home Minister Amit Shah reviews J&K flood situation with LG, CM; assures Centre’s full support

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday reviewed the flood situation in Jammu and Kashmir with Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister (CM) Omar Abdullah as incessant rainfall triggered flash floods in several parts of the Union Territory (UT), particularly in Rajouri and Poonch districts.

Following reports of widespread flooding, Shah spoke to the LG and the CM to assess the situation and coordinate relief efforts.

In a post on X, the Home Minister said he had assured the Jammu and Kashmir administration of all possible assistance from the Centre to ensure the safety of affected residents.

“Spoke with the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Shri Manoj Sinha, and Chief Minister Shri Omar Abdullah regarding the situation caused by heavy rainfall and assured them of all possible assistance from the Central Government,” Shah posted.