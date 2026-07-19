'Second freedom movement': Wangchuk urges supporters to make July 20 Parliament march 'big success'

Climate activist and educator Sonam Wangchuk termed the proposed July 20 Parliament march India's "second freedom movement", urging supporters to make the mobilisation a "big success" and calling for "freedom from fear" and "freedom from injustice".

In a handwritten message shared from Safdarjung Hospital through his wife Gitanjali J Angmo, Wangchuk linked "freedom from injustice" to alleged paper leaks and "freedom from fear" to what he described as his "illegal detention".

The note, shared on X through Wangchuk's account, read: "20th July. India's second freedom movement. Freedom from injustice (like paper leaks). Freedom from fear (my illegal detention)."

It further said, "March to the Parliament. Please make it a big success."

The note was signed off with the words, "Sent through Gitanjali from my illegal detention at Safdarjung."